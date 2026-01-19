HANOI, Jan 19 — Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party convened Monday to begin their twice-a-decade congress, where leader To Lam is looking to tighten his grip on power less than two years after assuming the top role.

The Southeast Asian nation of 100 million people is both a repressive one-party state and a regional economic bright spot, where the Communist Party has sought to deliver rapid growth to bolster its legitimacy.

Nearly 1,600 delegates representing the party’s more than five million members gathered Monday for a sombre tribute to national hero Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, before attending a closed-door preparatory session of the party congress.

The official opening ceremony will be broadcast live Tuesday morning, state media said, with the party’s general secretary, Lam, widely expected to deliver a speech.

Since he ascended to the role just 17 months ago, Lam has pursued an anti-corruption drive, thinned and streamlined bureaucracy, and accelerated infrastructure investment in reforms officials describe as a “revolution”.

Dual role

He will remain the party’s top leader, according to sources briefed on key internal deliberations.

But he is seeking the presidency as well – a dual role similar to Xi Jinping in neighbouring China.

Analysts say Lam’s reach will depend on who else secures top posts and politburo positions during the week-long conclave, particularly from the more conservative military faction that opposes him.

One source briefed on party deliberations told AFP that Lam’s bid for expanded powers had been provisionally approved.

But some reports suggest he had to shelve his presidential ambitions in order to secure support for his reform agenda.

The top posts in Vietnam’s collective leadership system must be approved by the incoming politburo, and experts say nothing is certain yet.

Lam would be the first person to be named to the top two jobs simultaneously by a party congress, rather than stepping in following a death. — AFP