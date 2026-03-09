JOHOR BAHRU, March 9 — Johor is targeting RM140 billion in investments this year after recording the country’s highest approved investments of RM110 billion in 2024, Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

Onn Hafiz said while some have questioned whether the target is achievable, he remains optimistic it can be realised following the success of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which attracted RM110 billion in investments within just a year of its establishment.

“I know it may sound over the top, and some people may question whether it is achievable. But I believe we can reach that figure because the RM110 billion recorded last year was also initially seen as impossible,” he said.

“I know Johor’s potential is substantial and we can deliver if we truly work towards it,” he added.

He said this in an interview with Bernama, led by Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, at Saujana, the Menteri Besar’s official residence here yesterday.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap state assemblyman, described last year’s approved investment figures as “remarkable”, but stressed that the JS-SEZ agreement, signed in January 2025, is only the beginning—”just the tip of the iceberg”.

He said the upcoming launch of the JS-SEZ Investment Master Plan and Action Plan is expected to serve as a key catalyst to strengthen investor confidence and attract more investments into the state.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir had previously said the master plan will be launched on March 30 here, outlining incentives, investment opportunities and the operational framework for the JS-SEZ.

The JS-SEZ currently covers several development areas including Iskandar, Forest City, the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex and Desaru, spanning 357,128 hectares.

The Iskandar development region also includes Johor Bahru City Centre, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas–Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai–Skudai and Sedenak.

Asked whether more trade missions would be undertaken to achieve the investment target, Onn Hafiz said the state government is planning additional missions as an increasing number of companies are expressing interest in investing in Johor.

“Companies from the United States, Singapore, China, South Korea and Japan are eager to invest. Each time I travel overseas, many investors request meetings, but time constraints mean I cannot meet all of them,” he said.

As such, he said he plans to return to Shanghai to meet potential investors he had previously engaged during his working visit to China in December last year.

Onn Hafiz said aggressive marketing pitches are no longer necessary to attract investors, as Johor’s collaboration with Singapore through the JS-SEZ has significantly boosted foreign investors’ confidence in the state.

“Foreign companies see Johor’s collaboration with Singapore and it reassures them, because Singapore has a very strong reputation,” he said.

During the earlier working visit, Johor secured an investment commitment of about RM900 million from Chinese high-tech firm Jiangsu Longda Superalloy Co Ltd, through its Malaysian subsidiary Singda Superalloy (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. — Bernama