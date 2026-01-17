SAMUT SAKHON, Jan 17 — A massive traffic jam snarled the Rama II Road inbound to Bangkok this morning after a pickup truck partially fell into a hole caused by a ruptured underground water pipe, Thai media reported.

The incident happened around 7am outside a construction materials shop in Maha Chai, leaving the grey-black Isuzu D-Max front-first in a hole about 1-metre wide and 1-metre deep, forcing police to close part of the lane, The Bangkok Post reported.

The 32-year-old driver from Samut Prakan said the road surface appeared normal before suddenly collapsing beneath his truck, another Thai news outlet Khaosod English reported.

Rama II Road is a major highway linking Bangkok with southern provinces and key industrial areas, making any disruption a serious concern for commuters and freight transport.

Local media cited municipal officials saying the pipe burst flooded the road and cut tap water supply across Samut Sakhon city, while ongoing construction for an elevated section of Rama II Road added to the disruption.

Traffic built up quickly on Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand after a pickup-truck was stuck when a portion of the road sunk during the morning rush hour due to a pipe burst on January 17, 2026. — Picture from X/Bangkok Community Help Foundation

Authorities moved the vehicle, placed warning cones, and ordered urgent inspections and repairs, but traffic remained heavy for hours as motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The subsidence occurred about 1km from Thursday’s deadly crane collapse on the same highway, which killed two people, highlighting ongoing safety and infrastructure challenges along this vital route.

The municipality apologised for the disruption and said compensation would be discussed with those affected, as road and utility works continue along this crucial artery.