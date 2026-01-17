KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno has yet to make any decision on whether it will cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 16th general election, party secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

He said the party was prioritising the interests of the people over political calculations, stressing that any decision on future political cooperation would be guided by what is best for the rakyat.

“We do not have any decision regarding that yet,” Asyraf said when asked about the possibility of Umno working with PH in GE16.

“As a party with long experience in governing the country, Umno will certainly give greater thought to the interests of the people,” he added.

According to Asyraf, any political decision made by the party in the future would place the rakyat at the forefront.

His remarks come amid ongoing speculation over Umno’s political direction ahead of the next general election, particularly following its cooperation with PH in the current unity government.

Asyraf, however, did not elaborate on the timeline for such a decision, reiterating that Umno would continue to focus on issues affecting the people while strengthening the party internally.

He said this at a press conference on the sidelines of the Umno General Assembly 2025 here.