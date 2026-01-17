PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — Actress Nadia Kesuma’s disappearance at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Thursday has been reported to the Saudi police, said Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Syed Bakri Syed Abdul Rahman.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the investigation by the Saudi police,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier, KLIA Police chief ACP M. Ravi said the disappearance had been classified as a missing persons case and the police report, lodged by a family member at the KLIA Police headquarters here yesterday, had been referred to the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah

The actress, whose real name is Nadia Kasumawati Abdul Karim, was reported missing after she could not be traced while transiting at the airport during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday. — Bernama