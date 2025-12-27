BEIJING, Dec 27 — The former ​president of China ‌Life Insurance, Yang Chao, was expelled ‍from the Communist Party after ‌an investigation by China’s anti-graft watchdog found he ‍had committed violations including accepting bribes, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Yang, who was also the Communist Party chief at ‍the state-owned ‍insurance company, accepted kickbacks for helping people ​in recruitment and promotion and allowed his family members to abuse his power ‌and influence, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

Yang’s ‍ill-gotten gains have been ‌confiscated ‍and his case was ‍transferred to prosecutors, the ‍CCDI said. — Reuters