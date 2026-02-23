TOKYO, Feb 23 — A lift malfunction at Tokyo Skytree left 20 visitors trapped for approximately five hours late yesterday, forcing the popular tourist tower to cancel operations today for a full safety inspection, the operator said.

Kyodo News reported the incident began at around 8.15pm when two lifts traveling between the fourth-floor entrance and the 350-metre main observation deck came to a halt.

While one of the cars was empty, the other was carrying 20 people, who remained stranded inside for about five hours. No injuries were reported.

More than 1,200 visitors already at the observation deck were also stranded due to the malfunction.

They were eventually able to descend after lift services were later resumed.

Tokyo Skytree’s operator announced the building will remain closed throughout today, February 23, to conduct thorough checks on the lift systems following the incident.

Standing at 634 metres high, the Tokyo Skytree is Japan's tallest building and third-tallest structure in the world.