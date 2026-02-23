JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 23 — A 55-year-old male subcontractor who was believed to have drowned while fishing at Jeti Bumbung Biru in Tanjung Ayer Hitam near Kayu Ara Pasong was found dead last night.

Pontian police chief, Hadzrat Mion Hussein, said the victim, Tan Siang Fook, was discovered floating along the left riverbank, drifting towards Pontian Besar, about 200 metres from where he fell from the boat around 10.30 pm last night.

“The body was found by a local man, Mohamad Azwan Abdul Aziz, who had been assisting in the search operation with his friends,” he said in a statement today.

He added that there were no visible external injuries on the victim’s body and his identity card was found inside the waist pouch he was wearing.

The search and rescue operation involved personnel from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and Ministry of Health, with assistance from villagers near the jetty.

Yesterday, Hadzrat said a male subcontractor was believed to have drowned while fishing with his adopted son at Jeti Bumbung Biru in Tanjung Ayer Hitam near Kayu Ara Pasong yesterday morning.

At the time, Tan Siang Fook, also known as Albert Tan, 56, and Chong Hao Chen, nine, had rented a 20-horsepower motorboat at about 8 am.

The boat is believed to have struck a log obstructing the waterway, causing Tan to fall into the river about 800 metres from the jetty.

The boy survived by clinging to the boat. Neither of them was wearing a life jacket.

Earlier, the case went viral on Facebook after posts claimed the boy had been found by members of the public at a separate location, prompting efforts to trace his family. — Bernama