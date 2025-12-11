JAKARTA, Dec 11 — The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the proper care of the victims injured after a food delivery car under the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) programme crashed into a school in Jakarta on Thursday, reported ANTARA News Agency.

Initial reports indicate that the minivan hit 17 pupils and one teacher, who were promptly transported to a nearby hospital.

The North Jakarta Police have started an investigation into the case.

“We are working as swiftly as possible to treat the victims in collaboration with other stakeholders, ensuring that the injured pupils and teacher receive optimal medical care. I personally visited the location to ensure a rapid response,” BGN Deputy Head Sony Sanjaya stated in Jakarta.

He delivered the remarks following his visit to Kalibaru 01 Public Elementary School in Cilincing, North Jakarta, where an MBG minivan drove through the school gate and struck dozens of pupils who were seated in the schoolyard for a literacy activity in the morning.

Sanjaya noted that the BGN, as the main executor of the MBG programme, will maintain close coordination with the school, police, and nearby medical facilities to support the victims, including one teacher.

“We at the BGN will bear all the medical expenses for the victims,” he said, adding that all injured individuals will receive high-standard medical services at a regional general hospital.

He also reassured the public that the accident will not disrupt MBG implementation, stressing that free meal distribution continues as scheduled.

In addition, Sanjaya underlined that the agency has begun internal assessments covering procedures, coordination, and monitoring mechanisms to strengthen future safety and prevent similar occurrences.

“The BGN has launched internal evaluations to prevent the incident from recurring,” he remarked.

Sahrul Gunawan Siregar, Head of the North Jakarta MBG Kitchen, explained that the vehicle involved in the accident was being driven by a substitute driver at the time of the crash. — Bernama-ANTARA