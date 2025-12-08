BEIJING, Dec 8 — The rapid rise of industrially processed, pre-made meals in Chinese restaurants is triggering public anger, as diners complain about paying premium prices for reheated dishes served without disclosure, according to CNA.

The controversy escalated after well-known influencer Luo Yonghao criticised Xibei restaurant chain for serving “pre-made” meals at high prices.

He labelled the food “disgusting” and called for mandatory labelling so customers know whether dishes are freshly prepared, CNA reported.

Xibei’s founder, Jia Guolong, defended the chain, saying only “semi-processed” ingredients were used and inviting inspections.

But videos emerged showing packaged and frozen items being used, adding fuel to Luo’s accusations and sparking widespread online debate, according to CNA.

China’s regulatory framework for pre-made meals remains limited. While the State Administration for Market Regulation defines these dishes as pre-packaged food requiring heating or cooking, there are still no binding labelling or safety rules.

According to the report, the State Council’s office for food safety has pledged to accelerate regulation, but no timeline has been announced.

Industry insiders told CNA that most consumers accept pre-made dishes at fast-food prices, but resentment grows when similar meals are served in sit-down restaurants at premium cost.

One Guangzhou restaurant source reportedly said that Western chains like McDonald’s or KFC are widely accepted, but pre-processed items in Chinese eateries provoke discomfort.

Tests indicate large manufacturers may maintain stricter controls than small vendors, yet the cultural expectation for freshness persists.

The pre-made food market in China was valued at over 360 billion yuan (US$50 billion) in 2023 and is growing at 20–35 per cent annually, with projections reaching 749 billion yuan by 2026.

The government supports the pre-made meal industry to boost rural incomes, streamline restaurant operations, improve food safety, and enhance international competitiveness.

Centralised production and standardisation are also aimed at reducing waste and improving traceability, CNA said.

For many urban Chinese, the convenience comes at a cultural cost. C.J. Wang, a high school teacher in Xiamen, told CNA that pre-made meals are a necessity for overworked city dwellers, but dining out is meant to offer freshness and experience.

“If it’s the same thing I could have assembled at home in minutes, then what’s the point?” she asked

Some restaurants have begun experimenting with transparency measures.

Laoxiangji, for example, introduced a classification system indicating whether dishes are freshly made, semi-prepared, or reheated pre-made.

The ongoing debate underscores the tension between modern convenience and China’s long-standing culinary culture.