TOKYO, Dec 8 — Police in Tokyo are investigating after a severed head and limbs of a baby were discovered in a freezer at an adult entertainment business in the city’s Sumida Ward, according to The Japan Times.

The grisly discovery was made on Saturday evening when an employee found what appeared to be a child’s head while cleaning a refrigerator, prompting a call to police around 9pm.

Officers searching the premises found the decapitated head wrapped in a plastic bag in the freezer, with the baby’s arms and legs placed underneath in a food container, The Japan Times reported.

Authorities said the remains appear to belong to an infant estimated to be under one year old.

The torso has not been recovered, and the baby’s gender remains unknown.

Police are treating the case as suspected mutilation and abandonment of a corpse, and have cordoned off the building near Kinshichō Station as the investigation continues.

A 35-year-old restaurant worker told the news outlet that he saw police tape and was unsure what had happened, noting the premises is often used as a waiting room for sex workers.

Another resident, speaking anonymously, said she “could not believe such a thing happened” in what she described as a “rough neighbourhood.”

Investigators are now working to identify the baby and determine how the body ended up at the site.

So far, no arrests have been made and there have been no claims of responsibility, according to the report.