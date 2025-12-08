KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has clarified that the road barriers at the site of a recent Hulu Terengganu SUV accident, where a vehicle plunged 60 metres into a ravine, were not moved by the Public Works Department (JKR).

He explained that the department always adheres to governance procedures and standard operating procedures.

“If it is true that the barriers were moved, it was not done by the JKR.

“JKR always adheres to established governance and standard operating procedures. At any location where there is a risk of collapse or other safety hazards, JKR takes precautionary measures,” he told reporters on the sideline after the ministry’s monthly meeting today.

He added that if the barriers were indeed moved, it is important to identify who was responsible, as JKR did not relocate them.

The minister also confirmed that JKR has launched an investigation, which is standard procedure following such incidents.

“When an incident occurs, we go to the site and conduct an investigation in line with JKR governance and SOPs.

“At this stage, we do not know who moved the barriers. Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” he said.

On Friday, a couple set to marry on December 25 tragically died when their vehicle plunged into a ravine at Kilometre 52 of Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi-Aring (Bukit Kawah) in Kuala Berang.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab identified the couple as Hassan Shazali, 52, from Kampung Menanti, Melor, Kelantan, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lebir; and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, from Gua Musang, Kelantan, a canteen worker at the same school.

He said police received a call from a member of the public at around 5.30pm reporting that a Toyota Fortuner SUV had skidded and plunged into a 200-foot ravine.