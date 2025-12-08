KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for compassion and integrity in governance, warning that political rivalries, ideological differences, and ethnic or regional tensions should not erode fundamental human values.

Speaking at the Works Ministry’s monthly assembly, Anwar said that efforts to combat corruption are not only about punishing offenders.

“In the fight against corruption, these values are also put to the test. We take action against those who are corrupt, but when it affects our own colleagues, we become upset.

“Worryingly, there is also a growing trend of glorifying corrupt individuals, which is very troubling,” he said.

He stressed that projects, such as building bridges or schools, must be guided by compassion, serving the people first and foremost.

Anwar also addressed environmental concerns, noting that while some blame natural features such as mountains, forests, or animals for ecological damage, much of the harm stems from human greed.

The prime minister then urged that every project be undertaken with sincerity, free from bribery or corruption, for the collective benefit of society.

“Imagine if every project were carried out with good intentions, free from commissions or corruption, and aimed at creating something beneficial for humanity.

“If things are done with good intentions, it carries blessings,” he said.

He then said political stability has returned after years of turbulence as people have begun to assess matters critically.

He also highlighted that the government has achieved significant milestones, including the highest-ever level of investment and a reduction in the poverty rate to 49 per cent.

“However, even with political stability, there is always room for improvement, as circumstances remain dynamic,” he added.