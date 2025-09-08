SEOUL, Sept 8 — South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will travel to the United States on Monday to address the detention of about 300 Korean workers in Georgia, following an immigration raid that has strained ties between the two allies.

According to Reuters, the workers were among 475 people arrested last Thursday at the site of a US$4.3 billion (RM18.14 billion) electric vehicle battery plant being built by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. The operation, led by the Department of Homeland Security, was the largest single-site enforcement action in its investigative history.

Seoul said negotiations have concluded for the workers’ release, with plans to repatriate them this week on a chartered flight under what is described as a “voluntary departure”. Most of those detained had been employed by subcontractors at the construction site.

The raid, which involved armoured vehicles and the shackling of workers, has drawn criticism in South Korea, coming just 10 days after President Lee Jae Myung met US President Donald Trump in Washington, where both pledged closer economic ties.

Trump later said he was unaware of the raid beforehand, describing those detained as “illegal aliens”. However, in a more conciliatory statement on Sunday, he said: “Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so.”

The incident has prompted Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution to restrict non-essential staff travel to the United States, with both companies recalling some South Korea-based employees.

South Korea is a major US investor and has pledged US$350 billion in funding for projects in the American market, underscoring the potential economic fallout from the raid. — Reuters