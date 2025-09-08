ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 — The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Taliban authorities to lift restrictions on Afghan female aid workers so they can assist women affected by last week’s deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

According to Reuters, the September 1 magnitude 6 quake killed at least 2,200 people, injured more than 3,600 and left thousands homeless. WHO officials said women were struggling to access medical care as most health staff in the affected areas were men, leaving many uncomfortable or unable to seek treatment.

Dr Mukta Sharma, deputy representative of WHO’s Afghanistan office, said around 90 per cent of medical staff were male, while the limited number of female health workers were mostly nurses and midwives, not doctors. “The restrictions are huge, the mahram (male guardian requirements) issue continues and no formal exemption has been provided by the de facto authorities,” she said.

Afghan authorities banned female NGO staff from working outside their homes in 2022, though exemptions exist in health and education. Aid agencies say these are patchy and insufficient, particularly during emergencies that require female staff to travel.

Sharma also warned of future risks to mental health support and maternal care, noting that some 11,600 pregnant women were affected by the quake in a country with already high maternal mortality rates.

Local residents told Reuters that women in quake-hit villages were experiencing trauma, high blood pressure and difficulties in reaching medical facilities, with only male doctors available.

The Taliban administration has yet to respond to WHO’s request, while Afghanistan’s health system continues to struggle with foreign aid cuts and earthquake damage that has forced dozens of health facilities to shut down. — Reuters