STUTTGART, Sept 7 —Two people were seriously injured when the roof of a supermarket partially collapsed in south-western Germany on Saturday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Police said that at least two other people suffered minor injuries in the 5.45 pm (1545 GMT) accident in Lauchringen, close to the Swiss border.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene to transport the injured victims.

The checkout area of the supermarket in the Waldshut district was affected by the collapse, said a police spokesman, who added investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. — Bernama-dpa