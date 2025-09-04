CARACAS, Sept 4 — Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello accused the United States yesterday of committing 11 extrajudicial murders after US forces attacked a speedboat.

Washington claims the vessel belonged to criminal gang Tren de Aragua and was transporting drugs from Venezuela, with President Donald Trump posting video of the strike and the ensuing explosion.

“They murdered 11 people without due process. I ask whether this can be done,” Cabello said on his weekly television program. — AFP