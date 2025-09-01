ISTANBUL, Sept 1 — Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer for United States (US) President Donald Trump, was hospitalised with multiple injuries after his car was struck from behind at high speed in New Hampshire.

Giuliani’s spokesman, Michael Ragusa, said yesterday that he suffered fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing CBC News.

The accident occurred on Saturday night.

Ragusa said that before the crash, Giuliani had stopped to assist a domestic violence victim, calling 911 and staying with her until police arrived. How this incident is connected to the crash remains unclear.

He said Giuliani is expected to remain at a Manchester-area hospital for two to three more days before wearing a brace for his broken vertebrae.

Known as “America’s mayor,” Giuliani rose to prominence as a New York prosecutor in the 1980s, later serving two terms as mayor.

He ran for president in 2008 and later advised Trump. — Bernama-Anadolu