SYDNEY, Sept 1 — South Australia has become the first place in the world to ban fish-shaped plastic soy sauce packets, reported German news agency dpa.

The ban took effect on Monday in the Australian state as part of efforts to cut pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and protect marine life, the South Australian government said in a statement.

“Each fish-shaped container is used for just seconds yet remains in the environment for years, causing harm and contributing to microplastic pollution,” the statement said.

The ban targets pre-filled 30 millilitres containers with a lid, cap or stopper, commonly seen in takeaway sushi shops. Plastic sachets and bulk soy sauce bottles remain unaffected.

“The small size of the fish-shaped soy containers means they’re easily dropped, blown away, or washed into drains, making them a frequent component of beach and street litter,” South Australian Environment Minister Susan Close said.

The containers, invented in Japan in 1954, were first made of glass or ceramic before mass-produced plastic versions became a global staple. Their small size makes them difficult to recycle efficiently.

“In kerbside recycling, they’re too small to be captured by sorting machinery and often end up in landfill or as fugitive plastic in the environment,” Close said.

South Australia’s new legislation builds on earlier single-use plastic bans, with items such as supermarket bags, plastic straws, cotton buds and others phased out over several years.

South Australia is the first state to ban fish-shaped soy sauce containers, while New South Wales and Tasmania are considering similar measures, according to Australian broadcaster 9News. — Bernama-dpa