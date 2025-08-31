SYDNEY, Aug 31 — The wife of an Australian man wanted in connection with the killing of two police officers urged her husband to surrender, in a statement sent to Australian media today.

The heavily armed 56-year-old suspect, Dezi Freeman, fled into the bush Tuesday after opening fire on a team of 10 police officers at his home in the northeast of Victoria state.

The “horrific” shooting in the rural town of Porepunkah killed 59-year-old detective Neal Thompson and 35-year-old senior constable Vadim De Waart, police said.

Today, the suspect’s wife, Amalia Freeman, urged her husband to call the police and surrender, through a statement shared with media via her lawyer.

“We echo the requests of the Victoria Police for the swift and safe conclusion of this tragedy,” she said in the statement.

“I lend my full support to Victoria Police in their search for my husband and will co-operate with Victoria Police in any way that I can.

“Please Dezi, if you see or hear this, call 000 and arrange a surrender plan with the police.”

The 42-year-old said she and her children “share our deep sorrow for the loss of the lives” of the two officers killed.

A third officer was also wounded in the lower body, but was expected to recover, police said.

More than 450 police officers had been involved in the search for Freeman, who was believed to have bush survival skills and a good knowledge of the area.

Australian media say the gunman is a radicalised conspiracy theorist and part of the “sovereign citizen” movement that believes laws do not apply to them.

Amalia Freeman said she and her children “respect the important work of Victoria Police and do not hold anti-authority views”.

She was arrested alongside her 15-year-old son late Thursday, as part of the investigation into the killings, and both were released after being questioned. — AFP