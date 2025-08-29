BANGKOK, Aug 29 — The leader of Thailand’s main opposition People’s Party said today that the country’s next prime minister must dissolve parliament within the next four months.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut told reporters the party would not join any government, but would support any other party seeking to form an administration if they met certain conditions, including a move towards amending the constitution before the next election.

Natthaphong was speaking shortly after the dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister by a court order today. — Reuters