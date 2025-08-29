BANGKOK, Aug 29 — Thailand’s ruling alliance remains together and the Pheu Thai party is confident it will form a government and remain at the core of the coalition, the country’s acting premier said today, following a court’s dismissal of the prime minister.

Appearing at a press conference alongside many of the major coalition partners, acting premier Phumtham Wechayachai, a Pheu Thai party member, said a prime ministerial candidate would be nominated as soon as possible.

He did not name a candidate but a party official earlier said Pheu Thai would nominate 77-year-old Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney general. — Reuters