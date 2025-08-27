SYDNEY, Aug 27 — A heavily armed 56-year-old Australian man is on the run today, a day after he shot and killed two police officers while wounding a third, police said.

Police hunted through the night for the man, who they identified as Dezi Freeman, described by local media as a radicalised conspiracy theorist.

Officers set up a wide cordon around the crime scene, a rural property with a house and a bus in the small town of Porepunkah in the northeast of Victoria state.

“The suspect for this horrific event is still at large,” Victoria police chief commissioner Mike Bush told a news conference.

“I can assure everyone that we are pouring every resource into this search for this person. We must find him,” he added.

“He is very dangerous. He’s killed two police officers and injured a third.”

Police had spoken with the man’s partner and children to ensure they were safe, and to rule out the risk of any hostage situation.

They believe Freeman has multiple “powerful” firearms, Bush said.

Ten police had gone to the property yesterday morning to execute a search warrant when gunfire broke out, the police chief said.

Police “did discharge shots in his direction” during the shootout, apparently without wounding the gunman, Bush said.

The shootout, which occurred “over minutes”, resulted in the deaths of a 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable.

The wounded officer has been operated on and is “significantly damaged” but will recover, the police chief said.

Freeman managed to flee the scene on foot despite officers giving chase.

Challenging manhunt

While not revealing the cause for the search warrant, Bush said the police team that descended on the property included local officers and members of the sexual offences and child investigation squad.

The manhunt is challenging, he said, explaining that Freeman was believed to understand “bushcraft” — surviving in nature — and “he will know that area better than us”.

Australia’s The Age newspaper said Freeman was a self-professed “sovereign citizen”, referring to a movement that falsely believes it is not subject to laws passed by the government.

Police have declined to comment on those reports.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the man’s sovereign citizen beliefs remained allegations but the ideology and far-right extremism were a concern.

Australia’s intelligence services had warned that the sovereign citizen movement posed a “very real” threat, which required vigilance, he told national broadcaster ABC.

The prime minister recalled that he had attended the funerals of police killed by gunfire in December 2022 near the small Queensland town of Wieambilla.

Four police came under gunfire when they arrived at a tree-lined property in that incident. Six people were killed, including two police officers.

Deadly shootings are relatively rare in Australia, with police fatalities even rarer.

The latest deaths listed in a national memorial to fallen police showed three officers were killed on duty in separate incidents in 2023, including one by gunshot.

A ban on automatic and semi-automatic weapons has been in place since a 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people. — AFP