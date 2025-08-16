KYIV, Aug 16 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would travel to Washington on Monday for talks with Donald Trump, after the US president’s summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin failed to bring an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, DC, to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Zelenskiy said on X.

He said he spoke to Trump today in a call that lasted for more than an hour and a half, and that they were joined after an hour by European and Nato officials.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly said that a trilateral meeting with the Russian and U.S. leaders is crucial to finding a way to end the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Trump this week voiced the idea of such a meeting, saying it could happen if his bilateral talks with Putin were successful.

“Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this,” Zelenskiy said on X.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly underlined the importance of security guarantees for Kyiv as part of any deal, to deter Russia from launching a new invasion at some point in the future.

“We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskiy said after his call with Trump. — Reuters