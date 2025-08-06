SEOUL, Aug 6 — South Korean prosecutors questioned former first lady Kim Keon Hee today over a litany of allegations, including stock manipulation and bribery.

The questioning comes as her husband, former president Yoon Suk Yeol, remains in detention over his declaration of martial law in December, which briefly suspended civilian rule before being overturned by parliament.

Prosecutors are expected to seek an arrest warrant for Kim following Wednesday’s interrogation, which they said began shortly after 10 am.

If granted, the warrant would mark the first time in South Korean history that a former president and first lady were both arrested.

Kim is accused of colluding with traders to inflate the share price of a company between 2009 and 2012. She also allegedly accepted luxury gifts, including a $2,200 designer handbag, in violation of anti-graft laws.

“I sincerely apologise for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance. I will cooperate fully with the investigation,” Kim said before entering the special prosecutor’s office in Seoul.

Kim’s questioning drew significant media attention, with local journalists following the vehicle she was in as it made its way to the prosecutors’ office on Wednesday.

Supporters of Kim and Yoon gathered outside the office, waving national flags and holding signs that read “Investigators must be fair”.

Controversy has long surrounded the 52-year-old with lingering questions about her alleged role in stock manipulation. A video filmed in 2022 showing her accepting a Dior handbag from a self-proclaimed fan reignited public criticism.

She is also accused of interfering in the nomination process for MPs in Yoon’s party, in violation of election laws.

Yoon, as president, vetoed three special investigation bills passed by the opposition-controlled parliament that sought to probe the allegations against Kim, with the last veto issued in late November. A week later, Yoon declared martial law.

He had claimed the bills were “political propaganda”.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, was impeached and removed from office in April over his martial law declaration, prompting the country to hold a snap election in June. — AFP