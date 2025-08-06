MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 — Mexico’s president yesterday hosted senior Canadian officials to discuss strategy in the face of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariff offensive.

Trump has imposed additional duties on both countries despite the existence of the three-way USMCA free trade treaty, which he has said he wants to renegotiate.

The US president raised tariffs on isolated Canadian imports from 25 to 35 per cent from August 1, but has agreed to delay a 30 per cent general tariff on imported Mexican goods for 90 days.

Both countries are affected by global US tariffs on automotive, aluminum and steel exports.

“They (Canada) are paying a 35 per cent tariff and Mexico is not; we are going to exchange experiences, they want to know how Mexico is achieving these results,” Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard told reporters ahead of a meeting with Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Mexico City.

President Claudia Sheinbaum received Champagne and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, and wrote on X that “we are strengthening the relationship between our countries.”

The meetings also serve to prepare for a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, for which no date has been announced.

Canada has said the Mexico talks would focus on economic growth, security and trade.

Trump has accused the United States’ neighbors of not doing enough to stem the flow of undocumented migrants and fentanyl across their borders.

Ebrard said a review of the USMCA trade agreement will begin in January 2026. — AFP