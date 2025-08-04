SYDNEY, Aug 4 — A Chinese woman appeared in court in Australia’s capital Canberra today after police charged her with “reckless foreign interference” for allegedly monitoring a Buddhist group in the city on behalf of a Chinese security agency.

It is the third time charges have been brought under foreign interference laws introduced in Australia in 2018, and the first time a Chinese national has been charged under the legislation.

The woman, who is also a permanent resident of Australia, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment if she is convicted, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement today.

“The AFP will allege the woman... was tasked by a Public Security Bureau of China to covertly gather information about the Canberra branch of Guan Yin Citta, a Buddhist association,” the statement said.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not respond to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

Police began investigating the woman’s activities in March, acting on information provided by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the statement added.

She was arrested on Saturday after a police search of homes in Canberra.

The introduction of the foreign interference laws sparked tension with China, Australia’s largest trading partner.

Two previous foreign interference cases involved Australian citizens alleged to be working with Chinese intelligence agencies.

“Anyone who thinks it is acceptable to monitor, intimidate and potentially repatriate members of our diaspora communities should never underestimate our capabilities and resolve,” Mike Burgess, director-general of the ASIO, said in a statement. — Reuters