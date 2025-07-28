PETALING JAYA, July 28 — In thriving neighbourhoods, there’s always something for everyone, whether it’s value meals below RM6 on a weekday morning, specialty matcha drinks, Nyonya food, Thai style chicken rice or even fiery Bentong ginger noodles.

Along the busy Jalan SS2/24, there’s a double row of shophouses that everyone knows for the iconic electrical shop, ESH Electrical or what long timers probably know it better as Eng Seng Hing, at one corner.

For many years, these shophouses housed only a few eateries, long standing ones like Nyonya Restaurant and Village Chicken Restaurant but now it’s a different scene as you need only to walk a few steps to find another eatery or even bakery here.

A highlight of the pork noodles is the multi-layered intestine (left) and one can wait and snack on their Signature Fried Pork Balls (right).

One of the latest is Little Bro Noodles, a family run shop, previously from PJ Old Town’s Ming Yang Kopitiam, serving steaming bowls of pork noodles.

With so many pork noodles available now, choosing where to eat it is more about your preference and in some cases, convenience too.

This pork noodle aces with its ingredients, from the minced pork, pork loin, liver, intestine and kidney (an add-on for RM5), all fresh and perfectly cooked with care.

Claypot Dry Lou Shu Fun is not too saucy and filled with goodies similar to what's served with their pork noodles.

A big treat is the pork intestine where the cut reveals tight layers inside, requiring lots of work that many stalls don’t bother with, preferring to serve pitifully thin, hollow intestines.

With those ingredients, the broth takes a step back to become the supporting player instead. It has a lighter profile but still tastes homey without any artificial additives even though it’s a tad darker in colour.

The basic bowl for a small portion is RM12.50, while a big portion is RM13.50.

Fervent fans of pork noodles know the drill.....it can take some time to get your piping hot bowl of goodness.

Minced Meat Hakka Mee is like a comforting hug from a loved one.

Even the Claypot Dry Lou Shu Fan (RM13.90 for small, RM14.90 for big) also takes time to cook, where you get a less saucier version but more like a dry pork noodles with the same toppings, mixed with an egg to give it a slight caramelisation for the noodles.

With a young team in place, managing expectations and fiery tempers arising from impatient diners is important, hence they will forewarn you with the estimated waiting time during peak hours. This can go up to 45 minutes or even 1 hour.

It’s a pain indeed but that’s what you have to put up with for a freshly cooked bowl of pork noodles or piping hot claypot noodles.

For a tangy, spicy sauce, try combining the pickled green chillies, chilli sauce and the green sauce probably similar to what is served with 'pan mee'.

Rather than leave you hanging, they helpfully suggest ordering a quicker turnaround time food item—their Minced Meat Hakka Mee (RM10.50 for small, RM11.50 for big), a special version with kuey teow rather than the usual egg noodles, paired with a combination of chilli sauces, pickled green chillies and spring onions.

The Hakka Mee has a simple flavour with that sweet minced pork, accentuated by that tangy combined sauce, reminiscent of what’s served at pan mee stalls.

With the flat. slightly broader rice noodles, it’s a smoother texture versus the springy egg noodles, making it pretty special on its own.

Enjoy the Lurpak Butter Kaya Hainan Toast (left) with creamy half boiled eggs and Homemade Crispy Fried Wontons (right) is a light bite as you wait for your noodles.

Another way to make the wait tolerable is to order various tidbits to keep you happy.

Nibble on Little Bro’s Signature Fried Pork Balls (five pieces for RM9) essentially juicy pops of minced pork with a savoury hint of nam yue, or have a crunchy time with the Homemade Crispy Fried Wontons (five pieces for RM5 with a juicy pork filling.

Even a Lurpak Butter Kaya Hainan Toast (RM4.20) dipped in bright orange Kampung Half Boiled Eggs (RM3.90) is the ideal appetiser before the main event arrives.

The shop is decorated simply with various handwritten Chinese signs (left) and one can find the family-run restaurant in busy SS2 (right).

For a less decadent butter, there’s also the conventional Kaya Hainan Toast for RM3.

Dining here with so many other eateries a few steps away is also fun, as one can grab a matcha drink from Ono Specialty Coffee & Matcha or indulge in a matcha tiramisu, pick up a loaf of bread from Kona Bakehouse and even buy fresh kampung eggs from one of the sundry shops there.

Little Bro Noodles,

9, Jalan SS2/30,

SS2, Petaling Jaya.

Open:7am to 3.30pm. Closed on Thursday.

Tel: 03-33813576.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littlebronoodlesss2/?hl=en

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

