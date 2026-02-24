SEMENYIH, Feb 24 — Words have power, so I am always excited when I learn a new one. My current favourite is viruunthu which refers to a traditional Tamil feast.

Also spelled as virundhu, this is a gathering characterised by abundance, warmth and shared plates. It is closely linked to virundhombal, the art of welcoming guests with sincerity and care.

This generous ethos shapes the dining experience at Viruunthu Authentic Indian Dining, tucked away in the green vales of Semenyih. We come here for a simple thosai breakfast while others drop by for a thali lunch platter.

Viruunthu offers alfresco dining too. — Picture by CK Lim

From the way customers are greeted to how the owner keeps asking us if we’d like more curry, Viruunthu has become a new favourite eatery of ours, the way its name has become a meaningful addition to our vocabulary.

The restaurant itself is spacious and unpretentious. Indoors, the dining area is comfortable and well-ventilated, suitable for families and groups.

We prefer to sit outside though, especially on mornings when the weather is nice. With a light breeze in the air, alfresco dining adds a pleasant, unhurried rhythm to the meal.

Ghee ‘thosai’. — Picture by CK Lim

This is far from the typical chain restaurant with its understandably commercial briskness. Viruunthu feels more like a neighbourhood gathering place as the staff greets regulars with real warmth.

We always begin with the ghee thosai, a South Indian classic. Thin, evenly browned and lightly crisp at the edges, the thosai carried a restrained aroma of clarified butter rather than an overpowering richness.

Egg and onion ‘thosai’. — Picture by CK Lim

This arrives with dhal, coconut chutney and chicken curry. The dhal is mild and soothing, the chutney fresh and lightly tangy.

The chicken curry, however, anchored the set: gently spiced, well-reduced and clinging to the meat without excess oil. Each torn morsel of thosai dipped into chutney or curry feels like a rare delicacy, even though this is common, plain fare.

The egg and onion thosai followed a similar structure but offered a different texture and flavour profile. Eggs and onions add body and sweetness.

This, naturally, is slightly thicker and less crisp than the ghee version, but more filling. Paired with the same accompaniments, it is another popular order.

Moving beyond South Indian staples, Viruunthu showcases their versatility with a decent rendition of a very Malaysian nasi lemak.

The santan infused rice is fragrant without being heavy, each grain separate and fluffy. Sambal provided measured heat and acidity, while the fried egg, peanuts, ikan bilis and cucumber offered contrast in texture. The accompanying chicken rendang is rich without being too spicy.

‘Nasi lemak’ with chicken ‘rendang’. — Picture by CK Lim

For our drinks, we eschewed our usual cups of cham for frothy Nescafe tarik. Strong and creamy without tipping into excessive sweetness, these are served in ceramic mugs with metal lids, reminiscent of how coffee is kept warm at home.

It is a small detail, but one that brought a smile to our faces. Perhaps it’s Viruunthu’s domestic sensibility; certainly it’s a reminder that hospitality often resides in the tiniest of thoughtful gestures.

Nescafe ‘tarik’ served in ceramic mugs with metal lids. — Picture by CK Lim

Viruunthu Authentic Indian Dining

No. 22-23, Country Garden,

Jalan Diamond City,

Semenyih, Selangor.

Open daily 8am-2pm, 5-7pm

Phone: 011-5705 5816

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.