KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Many of you are familiar with my obsession with burgers, whether it’s sold curbside or served in a restaurant.

In my eyes (and stomach), there’s always a great burger just waiting for me to take a big bite out of and this round it’s an elusive one I have been chasing since last year.

Prior to Hot Buns Co. opening at the end of 2025, it debuted at Patties & Dough via their pop-ups back in mid-2025, operated by chef Moe.

It was a firm favourite of mine when I was looking for a juicy burger packed with beefy flavours but it was hard to pin them down as they flitted to different spots.

Creamy Jalapeno Burger is a medley of whipped cream cheese, onion raspberry beef bacon jam and a beef patty studded with jalapeno.—Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Happiness is when I heard it’s now called Hot Buns Co. with a permanent hangout tucked inside APW Bangsar.

No matter what other options are on offer, I would just zoom in on the classic Cheeseburger (RM33) with extra onions for RM3.

The double pressed patties are crafted from Hereford beef and well cooked, retaining its meaty juices within.

Like all burgers, it’s the sum of all parts that make it a great bite and this one layers the patties with housemade pickles that help cut the meat’s richness without that jarring tangy taste and just a touch of their house sauce.

French Fries are golden, crispy bites with fluffy centres, thanks to triple frying. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Even the bun passes with flying colours with its soft bite that doesn’t stick to your teeth.

Other than the classic, they have the Bone Marrow Burger for a richer bite that uses a compound butter made with the sinful bone marrow.

Creamy Jalapeno Burger (RM39) is the other pick when I want something richer to indulge in after a long day.

Make sure you eat the Mala Lamb Ribs caveman style to enjoy the tender meat crusted with mala spices.— Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Using just the right amount of whipped cream cheese and a patty studded with jalapeno, it’s an interesting bite.

The presence of the onion raspberry beef bacon jam isn’t too obvious but it’s there doing its job to ensure your burger delivers just a whisper of sweetness to counter all that creaminess.

Completing your whole burger experience are excellent French Fries (RM13) as these triple fried golden, crispy beauties come with a fluffy centre.

For a crunchy, juicy bite, their Fried Chicken soaked in buttermilk will definitely hit the spot. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Should you wish to add more, order the Mala Lamb Ribs (RM79).

The impossibly fall-off-the-bone meat has a melt in the mouth texture given a tingling spicy flavour from the mala spices.

Make sure you eat these caveman style as it’s more satisfying to rip into the ribs with your hands.

For a less heavy add-on, there’s a bunch of small plates like an earthy Mushroom Pate (RM26) using three types of fungi to slather over sourdough and a crispy Fried Chicken (RM30) with juicy meat.

End a meal here with a Key Lime Pie, reminiscent of those served at American diners. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Sign off your meal here with a very American style Key Lime Pie (RM23), reminiscent of those all-day diners featured in Hollywood movies.

Layers of key lime and cream cheese are anchored with a flaky graham cracker crust, making it a not overly sweet end to your meal.

On weekends, relax over pancakes, muffins and omelette for a lazy breakfast or brunch that stretches from 9am to noon.

Just remember to sit at the green coloured tables should you wish to also order from the other outlets in APW: a luscious slice of Bask cheesecake or a bowl of Tokyo Ramen?

Hot Buns Co. takes over the space previously occupied by Jus Resto Bar inside APW Bangsar. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Hot Buns Co.

APW Bangsar,

B-04, Jalan Riong,

Kuala Lumpur.

Tel:014-9633838

Open: 12pm to 10pm (Wednesday to Friday) 9am to 11.30pm (Saturday) 9am to 11pm (Sunday)

Instagram: @hotbunsco

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

