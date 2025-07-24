BANGKOK, July 24 — One Thai civilian was killed and three others, including a five-year-old child, were seriously injured following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed border area early Thursday.

Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap said the child was in critical condition, while the two other injured individuals were family members of the deceased.

According to reports from the ground, he said more than seven Thai soldiers were believed to have sustained injuries following the clashes.

“Thai authorities have evacuated residents from the affected area for their safety,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Jirayu said the Royal Thai Armed Forces field commanders have been authorised to make real-time decisions.

“All border crossings have been closed since 8 am this morning,” he said.

Smoke and fire rise from a convenience store at a gas station, amid the clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, Thailand, July 24, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. — TPBS handout pic via Reuters

Cambodia and Thailand have been involved in a bitter diplomatic row since May 28, following a border clash between the two countries’ soldiers along the Preah Vihear border. One Cambodian soldier was killed in the shootout.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have been disputing an 817-km undemarcated border for decades, which continues to sour diplomatic ties.

On Wednesday, the Thai government downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia in immediate retaliation after a Thai soldier was injured by what the government claimed was a newly planted landmine.

The Cambodian government reciprocated by lowering its diplomatic ties with Thailand to the lowest level on Thursday.

So far, there have been no statement on casualties from Cambodian officials. — Bernama