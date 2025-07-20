NEW YORK, July 20 — Donald Trump hosted exclusive parties for Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago, including a 1992 event featuring Buffalo Bills cheerleaders where NBC cameras captured Trump pointing at women while whispering in Epstein’s ear, causing the financier to “double over with laughter.”

According to a New York Times report today, Trump arranged another Mar-a-Lago party for “young women in a so-called calendar girl competition” where Epstein was remarkably “the only other guest,” prompting event organiser George Houraney to ask, “Donald, this is supposed to be a party with VIPs. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?”

The two men spent nearly 15 years as public friends in their Palm Beach-and-Manhattan social circle, attending “lavish dinners with boldface names at Mr Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side and raucous parties with cheerleaders and models at Mr Trump’s private club.”

Court records show Trump flew on Epstein’s private Boeing 727 at least seven times over four years in the 1990s, making trips between Palm Beach and Teterboro, New Jersey.

Trump publicly praised their friendship in 2002, telling New York magazine: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell pose for a photo at an undisclosed location in this undated image released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. — AFP pic

Multiple women who say they were victimised by Epstein described encounters with Trump during this period, including Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited into Epstein’s world while working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago, and Stacey Williams, who alleges Trump groped her when Epstein brought her to Trump Tower.

The friendship ruptured around 2004 over a real estate bidding war for a US$41.35 million Palm Beach mansion, with Trump later claiming he also banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for acting “inappropriately to the daughter of a member.”

After Epstein’s 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Trump immediately distanced himself, telling reporters: “I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him in 15 years. I wasn’t a fan.”

When asked if he suspected Epstein was molesting young women, Trump replied, “No, I had no idea,” despite his earlier comment about Epstein liking women “on the younger side.”

Trump has repeatedly tried to deflect attention from his Epstein ties by targeting political opponents, telling Fox News in 2015 that Bill Clinton “got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Under pressure from supporters demanding the release of Epstein files, Trump this week ordered the Justice Department to seek unsealing of grand jury testimony, though the transcripts are unlikely to shed light on their personal relationship.

Trump recently dismissed continued scrutiny of the Epstein case as a “hoax” and expressed exasperation to reporters: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.”