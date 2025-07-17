WASHINGTON, July 17 — US President Donald Trump blasted his own supporters and “stupid” Republicans yesterday as he went on the attack against anyone questioning his administration’s handling of the case of dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump took his most combative tone yet to try and shut down the issue, after days of struggling to brush off a conspiracy theory that his base has long embraced, but which he now claims is a Democratic hoax.

Trump, 79, began on Wednesday by saying that “my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit’, hook, line and sinker”, in a post on his Truth Social network, and calling them “weaklings.” He later took aim at his own party.

“It’s all been a big hoax, it’s perpetrated by the Democrats. And some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net and so they try and do the Democrats’ work,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump is facing the most serious split in his loyal right-wing base since he returned to power, over claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of disgraced financier Epstein’s crimes to protect rich and powerful figures.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 -- during Trump’s first term—after being charged with sex trafficking in a scheme where he allegedly groomed young and underage women for sexual abuse by the rich and powerful.

The Trump-supporting far-right has long latched on to the scandal, claiming the existence of a still-secret list of Epstein’s powerful clients and that the late financier was in fact murdered in his cell as part of a cover-up.

Trump supporters expected the Republican to answer their questions on his return to office this January but now find themselves being told the conspiracy theories are false.

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a “client list” or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his death by suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

Trump’s changing tune

Trump doubled down when he faced repeated questions on the issue Wednesday during a visit with Bahrain’s visiting crown prince, pinning the blame for the wild conspiracy theories on his opponents.

He then sought to deflect, rattling off what he said were a list of his economic and foreign policy achievements and complaining that people were instead “talking about a guy who obviously had some very serious problems who died three, four years ago.”

“And the sad part, it is people that are really doing the Democrats work. They’re stupid people.” Asked if his post describing supporters who questioned the White House’s line as “past” was effectively disowning them, Trump replied: “I lost a lot of faith in certain people, yes.”

Trump is one of the many currently famous people who were formerly friends with Epstein, but denies having gone to his notorious US Virgin Islands home.

He said ahead of his election he would have “no problem” releasing files on the case.

But his administration’s attempts to brush the issue under the carpet instead have sparked fury among supporters.

Beyond that, the issue has opened a schism within his administration, sparking a fiery blow-up between Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who is said to be considering resigning.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated that Bondi could release “whatever’s credible” in the files.

But criticism of Trump’s handling of the issue continued—even from some of his closest allies.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz told reporters: “I have long said we should release everything.” Retired general Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor in his first term who resigned after lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, said the “roll out of this was terrible, no way around that.” “It is NOT about Epstein or the left. It is about committing crimes against CHILDREN,” added Flynn, a frequent stoker of conspiracy theories whom Trump appointed to a board overseeing US military service academies back in March. — AFP