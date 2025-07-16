BANGKOK, July 16 — A woman accused of seducing senior Buddhist monks and blackmailing them into paying large sums of money has been arrested in a case that has rocked Thailand’s religious institutions, CNN reported.

Wilawan Emsawat, in her mid-30s, was taken into custody yesterday at her home in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok.

Widely known as “Sika Golf”, she faces multiple charges, including extortion, money laundering and receiving stolen property, according to Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), as cited by CNN.

Authorities allege that Sika Golf deliberately targeted high-ranking monks for financial gain, luring them into intimate relationships before demanding money to keep the affairs quiet.

At least nine abbots and senior monks have been disrobed and expelled from the monkhood in connection with the case, the CIB said.

Police said they tracked funds transferred from temple accounts — including one belonging to a temple in northern Thailand — to Sika Golf’s bank accounts.

According to CNN, investigators believe she received about 385 million baht (RM50.5 million) over the past three years, most of which was reportedly spent on online gambling sites.

The scandal came to light after the abbot of a prominent temple in Bangkok suddenly left the monkhood. CIB deputy commissioner Jaroonkiat Pankaew told reporters that the monk had allegedly been blackmailed by Sika Golf, who claimed to be pregnant and demanded 7.2 million baht in support.

“This woman is dangerous and we needed to arrest her as soon as possible,” Jaroonkiat said during a press briefing, as reported by CNN.

Thai media reports cited by CNN say a forensic search of Sika Golf’s mobile devices uncovered tens of thousands of images and videos, as well as chat logs suggesting sexual relationships with multiple monks. Some of the material could potentially be used for further blackmail, authorities said.

Sika Golf has not issued a statement since her arrest and it remains unclear whether she has obtained legal representation.

However, she previously told local media that she had been in a relationship with one monk and had given him money.

While scandals involving monks occasionally surface in Thailand, this case stands out for its scale and the seniority of the clergy implicated. It has also reignited concerns over financial transparency within temples.

As CNN reported, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed officials to review and possibly strengthen regulations governing monastic life and temple finances to “restore faith in Buddhism,” according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The CIB has since launched a Facebook page for the public to report misconduct by monks.