HANOI, June 29 — A taxiway scrape between two Vietnam Airlines planes at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport has led to four pilots being suspended and two aircraft grounded, as authorities launch investigations into the incident.

According to Vietnamese media reports, it all happened around 2pm on June 27, when a Boeing 787 preparing for take-off to Ho Chi Minh City accidentally clipped the tail of an Airbus A321 that was waiting on a nearby taxiway to head to Dien Bien.

The Boeing’s right wing tip hit the Airbus’ vertical stabiliser as it passed through the intersection of taxiways S3 and S, causing damage to both jets — a torn tail fin for the A321 and a scuffed-up wing tip for the 787.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but more than 380 passengers had to be rebooked on replacement flights as both aircraft were promptly pulled out of service for technical inspections.

Vietnam Airlines said four pilots — two from each aircraft — were suspended from duty from the same afternoon, pending an internal probe.

The airline has also set up an independent team to investigate, and is working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The CAAV has categorised the incident as a level B serious event — the second-highest ranking on its five-point safety scale — pointing to a significant safety lapse that temporarily affected airport operations.

Early findings suggest that the Airbus may not have been correctly positioned at its designated holding point on the taxiway at the time of the collision.

Vietnam Airlines said it was fully cooperating with authorities to determine responsibility and “ensure similar incidents do not happen again”.