PHUKET, June 28 – Thai authorities have ramped up security in Phuket, Songkhla and Chiang Mai this week following the discovery of multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in popular tourist destinations along its Andaman coast.

The Bangkok Post reported that heightened alert comes after 29-year-old suspect Muhama Wadeng admitted to planting two IEDs near a construction site on Surin Beach, prompting an extensive search by explosive ordnance teams and police.

One device was located and destroyed, while efforts to find the second are ongoing. Officials said they are continuing their search to ensure the area is safe.

Other explosives were found at Promthep Cape and Patong Beach, while another device hidden in a motorcycle was destroyed on Wednesday night.

Motorcycles left unattended for extended periods at Phuket airport have been moved to Sakhu police station, with owners required to provide ID and registration documents to retrieve their vehicles.

The security operation followed the arrest of suspects Wadeng and Sulaiman Kacha in Phangnga’s Muang district on Tuesday. Both suspects are residents of Pattani province.

Lt Gen Paisan Nusang, head of the 4th Army Area, said interrogations led to three more arrests in Pattani, revealing a plot masterminded by insurgent leaders based overseas.

The devices were reportedly not meant to be detonated but to instil fear among residents and damage the tourism-dependent economy of Phuket, Krabi, and Phangnga.

Bombs were found at Phuket airport, Surin Beach, Patong Beach, and Promthep Cape. In Krabi, devices were defused at Hat Noppharat Thara beach and inside a wooden sculpture.

In Phangnga, explosives were discovered in a car near the governor’s residence and on Sarasin Bridge, which connects the province to Phuket.

In response to the threat, Chiang Mai airport increased patrols and issued warnings about abandoned vehicles. Songkhla also boosted security in Hat Yai and four border districts.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the incidents were aimed at undermining economic stability and fuelling political unrest.