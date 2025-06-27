BANGKOK, June 27 — Thai police have found and defused four explosive devices at Phuket airport and at popular tourist destinations on the holiday island, the Bangkok Post reported on Friday, according to German news agency (dpa).

A motorcycle packed with explosives was found at the airport on Wednesday, two devices were found at Patong Beach on the west coast and one at Phromthep Cape at the southern tip.

On Tuesday, police arrested two suspects, who divulged details of the explosive devices planted, according to the Khaosod newspaper. The suspects are reported to be from the southern Thai province of Pattani. Their motive was unclear.

Phuket airport advised travellers to allow additional time for check-in and security procedures. — Bernama-dpa