BANGKOK, June 27 — A 20-baht (RM2.60) fare cap for Bangkok’s electric train system will be implemented from September 30, with public registration beginning in August via the “Tang Rat” mobile app, the Ministry of Transport announced today.

According to the Bangkok Post, Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that the flat-rate fare policy for all eight electric train lines remains on schedule, with preparations being finalised.

The initiative aims to ease commuting costs and encourage more residents to use public transport across Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

“Everyone will receive the promised fare benefit, but they must register through the app first,” said Suriya.

“This allows the system to track which lines are used during a journey and accurately calculate reimbursements and fare adjustments.”

He added that the registration process would be simple and user-friendly.

Department of Rail Transport director-general Pichet Kunathammarak explained that the “Tang Rat” app will be available on both iOS and Android, requiring users to verify Thai nationality via a 13-digit ID number and register either an EMV contactless card or a Rabbit Card.

Passengers registering after August 2025 will still be eligible for the capped fare, though only those who register will benefit; others will pay the standard fare.

Initially, commuters may need to carry two separate cards when transferring between lines, depending on compatibility.

The EMV card can be used on the Red Line, Airport Rail Link, and Blue, Purple, Pink, and Yellow lines, while the Rabbit Card is accepted on the Green, Gold, Pink, and Yellow lines.

Despite this inconvenience, the 20-baht maximum fare will still apply throughout the system.

A full system upgrade is expected by late 2026, allowing all lines to accept QR code fare payments via the app.