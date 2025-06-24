BANGKOK, June 24 — Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party, which left the ruling coalition last week, said today it would seek a parliamentary no confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet, in another blow to the embattled premier.

Next week’s planned motion will be the first parliamentary test for Paetongtarn, 38, since coming under intense public pressure over her handling of an escalating border row with neighbouring Cambodia, which left the ruling alliance led by her Pheu Thai party hanging on to power by a thread.

Paetongtarn is also facing judicial scrutiny after a group of senators petitioned the Constitutional Court and a national anti-graft body with a wide remit to investigate her conduct. Decisions from either bodies could lead to her removal.

Alongside, anti-government groups are planning a street protest starting Saturday, demanding her to resign.

Bhumjaithai withdrew its support for the government last Wednesday citing the risk of a loss of Thai sovereignty and integrity from the leak of a phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodia’s former premier Hun Sen.

During the call, Paetongtarn kowtowed before the veteran Cambodian politician and criticised a Thai army commander, a red line in a country where the military has significant clout. She has apologised over the leak.

“We have a party resolution to file a no confidence motion against the prime minister,” Bhumjaithai spokesperson Boontida Somchai said, adding that the party was inviting other opposition groups to back the move.

“When parliament opens, first thing, we will petition a no-confidence motion.”

Bhumjaithai has 69 seats and would need the support of another 30 lawmakers to launch the motion when parliament reconvenes on July 3.

Sorawong Thienthong, tourism minister and Pheu Thai party secretary-general, said the government was not concerned as it had the backing of more than half of the house.

“We are not worried. This is the duty of the opposition,” Sorawong told Reuters.

Ahead of Bhumjaithai’s announcement, Paetongtarn asserted the ruling coalition was strong and the government had settled on a cabinet reshuffle, while approving US$3.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the flagging economy.

“It’s settled, I’ve spoken to all party leaders,” she said. “Coalition parties have been fully supportive.”

Border dispute

A political novice and daughter of the divisive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn also dismissed speculation that she would take over the defence ministry portfolio, a closely watched position as the situation with Cambodia deteriorates.

Late Monday, the Thai military said it had closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns as tensions simmer over a long-standing border dispute.

The latest flare-up was triggered after a brief clash in May left one Cambodian soldier dead. Both governments have since announced measures designed to punish the other, including Cambodia’s recent suspension of all Thai fuel and gas imports.

Casinos in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh and along the borders with Thailand are a key part of the country’s tourism industry and a draw for Thai visitors.

Thailand will now restrict all vehicles, tourists and traders from crossing at all land border checkpoints in seven provinces bordering Cambodia, the military said in a statement late on Monday, citing security concerns.

Exemptions for humanitarian reasons, including medical attention, students and other urgent matters were at the discretion of security units at checkpoints, it said.

The military said the measures would also assist in a crackdown on illegal scam centres in Cambodia, flagged by Paetongtarn on Monday.

Thailand would stop cross-border supplies of essentials, including electricity and internet connectivity, to areas in Cambodia where illicit operations are hosted, the prime minister told reporters.

Cambodia has denied those allegations. — Reuters