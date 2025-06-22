LONDON, June 22 — Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in European cities yesterday calling for an end to the war in Gaza, amid concerns the Iran-Israel conflict could spark wider regional devastation.

In London, AFP journalists saw tens of thousands of protesters, who waved Palestinian flags as they marched through the British capital clad in keffiyeh scarves.

In Berlin, more than 10,000 people gathered in the centre of the city in support of Gaza, according to police figures.

And in the Swiss capital Bern, march organisers estimated that 20,000 people rallied in front of the national parliament, urging the government to back a ceasefire.

There have been monthly protests in the British capital since the start of the 20-month-long war between Israel and Hamas, which has ravaged Gaza.

Yesterday, protesters there carried signs including “Stop arming Israel” and “No war on Iran” as they marched in the sweltering heat.

“It’s important to remember that people are suffering in Gaza. I fear all the focus will be on Iran now,” said 34-year-old Harry Baker.

“I don’t have great love for the Iranian regime, but we are now in a dangerous situation.” This was his third pro-Palestinian protest, he added.

Regional fears

Yesterday’s marches comes amid heightened global tensions as the United States mulls joining Israel’s strikes against Iran.

Tehran said yesterday that more than 400 people had been killed in Iran since Israel launched strikes last week claiming its arch-foe was close to acquiring a nuclear weapon, which Iran denies.

Some 25 people have been killed in Israel, according to official figures.

One marcher in London, a 31-year-old Iranian student who did not want to share her name, told AFP she had family in Iran and was “scared”.

“I’m worried about my country. I know the regime is not good but it’s still my country. I’m scared,” she said.

Gaza is suffering from famine-like conditions according to UN agencies in the region following an Israeli aid blockade.

Gaza’s civil defence agency has reported that hundreds have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to reach the US- and Israeli-backed aid distribution sites.

“People need to keep their eyes on Gaza. That’s where the genocide is happening,” said 60-year-old protester Nicky Marcus.

‘Scared’

In Berlin, demonstrators gathered mid-afternoon close to the parliament, some chanting “Germany finances, Israel bombs”.

“You can’t sit on the sofa and be silent. Now is the time when we all need to speak up,” said protester Gundula, who did not want to give her second name.

For Marwan Radwan, the point of the protest was to bring attention to the “genocide currently taking place” and the “dirty work” being done by the German government.

In Bern, demonstrators carried banners calling on the federal government to intervene in the war in Gaza, expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The rally there was called by organisations including Amnesty International, the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Swiss Trade Union Federation.

Slogans included “Stop the occupation”, “Stop the starvation, stop the violence”, and “Right to self-determination”.

Some marchers chanted: “We are all the children of Gaza”.

The overall death toll in Gaza since the war broke out has reached at least 55,637 people, according to the health ministry.

Israel has denied it is carrying out a genocide and says it aims to wipe out Hamas after the Islamist group’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people. — AFP