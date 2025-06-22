JERUSALEM, June 22 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump today for the “bold” US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling the attack a historic moment that could lead the Middle East to peace.

“Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in a video address after Trump announced the US bombing of three Iranian facilities.

The attack demonstrated America was “truly unsurpassed,” Netanyahu said, thanking Trump for creating a “pivot of history” that will “help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace”.

“President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace,” Netanyahu said.

He added in a separate statement that the US attacks had been carried out in coordination with Israel and said the promise of destroying Iran’s nuclear programme was fulfilled.

Earlier, Trump announced on his social media platform that US warplanes had struck Iran’s Fordo nuclear enrichment plant, as well as the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The United States joins key ally Israel’s bombing campaign after Trump spent days mulling possible involvement.

Israel and Iran have traded wave after wave of devastating strikes since Israel launched attacks on June 13, saying Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such ambition. — AFP