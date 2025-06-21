WASHINGTON, June 21 — US President Donald Trump took credit yesterday for a peace deal negotiated in Washington between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda — and complained that he would not get a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

The warring African nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had initialled an agreement aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC — to be formally signed in the US capital next week.

“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!” Trump said in a Truth Social post confirming the breakthrough.

But his triumphant tone darkened as he complained that he had been overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for his mediating role in conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as Serbia and Kosovo.

He also demanded credit for “keeping peace” between Egypt and Ethiopia and brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aiming to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Trump campaigned for office as a “peacemaker” who would use his negotiating skills to quickly end wars in Ukraine and Gaza, although both conflicts are still raging five months into his presidency.

Indian officials have denied that he had any role in its ceasefire with Pakistan.

And the Republican greatly exaggerated the significance of the 2020 Serbia–Kosovo agreements, which were statements of intent thin on detail and that quickly unravelled.

Trump’s claims for the Abraham Accords being able to “unify the Middle East” have also yet to be realised, with war breaking out between Israel and Iran, and no end in sight to the conflict in Gaza.

The president said officials from DR Congo and Rwanda would be in Washington on Monday for their signing, although their joint statement said they would put pen to paper on June 27.

The resource-rich eastern DRC, which borders Rwanda, has been plagued by violence for three decades, with a resurgence since the anti-government M23 armed group went on a renewed offensive at the end of 2021.

The deal — which builds on a declaration of principles signed in April — was reached during three days of talks between the neighbours in Washington, according to their statement.

Trump has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers over the years.

He has made no secret of his irritation at missing out on the prestigious award, bringing it up as recently as February during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Barack Obama won the prize soon after taking office in 2009, and Trump complained during his 2024 election campaign that his Democratic predecessor was not worthy of the honour. — AFP