MANILA, June 20 — The Philippine Navy seized an illegal drug shipment worth 10 billion pesos (RM744 million) today in one of the country’s biggest narcotics hauls on record, officials said.

A pair of naval gunboats intercepted a fishing vessel carrying 1.5 tonnes of methamphetamine hydrochloride off the coast of main island Luzon just before dawn, Commodore Edward de Sagon told a news conference.

Four people, including one foreigner, were arrested in the joint operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to de Sagon.

“We still don’t have the details of where (the drugs originated),” he said, saying they believed the haul had been transferred from a larger vessel to the fishing ship.

“That was when it was intercepted. There was information and (manoeuvres) that made us suspicious,” de Sagon said.

Navy spokesman John Percie Alcos said it was “one of the largest illegal drug apprehensions in the history of the Philippine Navy”.

Meth, known locally as shabu, is the most prevalent illegal drug in the Philippines.

Today’s haul follows the seizure of nearly 1.3 tonnes of meth valued at about US$152 million (RM646 million) in recent weeks, according to the presidential palace.

“The illegal drugs were turned over by fishermen who found them in sealed packages left floating in waters off Zambales, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, and Cagayan (northern provinces),” the palace said in a statement.

The Philippines’ biggest-ever drug seizure came in April last year when more than two tonnes of meth was seized at a police checkpoint on a road in Batangas province south of the capital, according to the presidential palace. — AFP