MEXICO CITY, June 19 — Hurricane Erick was advancing rapidly near Mexico’s southern Pacific coast as a Category 4 storm and was expected to make landfall today, authorities said, potentially bringing intense rains and life-threatening floods and mudslides.

The storm, about 55 miles (about 85km) south-east of Punta Maldonado in the Mexican state of Guerrero, packed maximum sustained winds 140 mph (220km/h) that could be “extremely destructive” near its core, the US National Hurricane Centre said in a report early today.

With no certainty on where Erick would make landfall, a hurricane warning was in effect between the tourist enclaves of Acapulco and Puerto Angel.

Scientists have warned that Erick could become the most intense hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast this early in the season.

“The hurricane is expected to impact during Thursday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane between Lagunas de Cha-cha, Oaxaca, and Punta Maldonado, Guerrero,” the Mexican Ministry Of Environment said in a statement.

Up to 16 inches (about 41cm) of rain is expected to hit the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, according to NHC.

People board up a BBVA bank branch as Hurricane Erick strengthens off Mexico's Pacific Coast, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 18, 2025. — Reuters pic

Threats to residents

“Heavy rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” NHC warned, as local authorities asked residents to remain vigilant.

Mexico’s national water commission, Conagua, gave a similar warning, adding that waves in coastal areas were reaching up to 10 metres high.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara, in a post on X, urged residents to follow authorities’ recommendations and said shelters were available for those in areas at risk.

Mexican authorities have also been coordinating evacuation efforts for tourists in beach destinations, including Acapulco. — Reuters