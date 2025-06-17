ALBERTA, June 17 — President Donald Trump voiced confidence yesterday that Iran would eventually sign a nuclear deal as he warned without specifying that the United States will be “doing something” once he leaves a G7 summit.

“I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen. But a deal will be signed,” Trump told reporters at the summit in Canada.

“And I think Iran is foolish not to sign one,” Trump said as he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump said without elaborating: “As soon as I leave here, we’re going to be doing something. But I have to leave here.”

He did not provide any further details, and is expected to leave the summit in the Canadian Rockies today.

Trump has refused to comment on whether the United States would offer military support to Israel to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

He earlier said that the United States was not involved in Israel’s offensive but has praised the strikes and boasted that Israel uses US weapons. — AFP