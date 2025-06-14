Marines detain man for nearly two hours, hand him over to DHS

Some 1,8000 anti-Trump demonstrations planned today

LA County sheriff says fewer than 1 per cent of demonstrators causing harm

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — US Marines deployed to Los Angeles made their first detention of a civilian on Friday, part of a rare use of military force to support domestic police and coming ahead of national protests over President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington.

The detention of a the man, a US Army veteran and an immigrant who obtained US citizenship, punctuated a series of highly unusual events that have appealed to Trump supporters but outraged other Americans who are demonstrating discontent in the streets.

Trump ordered the Marines to Los Angeles in response to street protests over immigration raids, joining National Guard forces already deployed to the city over the objection of California’s governor. Trump said troops were necessary to quell the protests — a contention that state and local officials dispute.

About 1,800 protests are scheduled across the US on Saturday in opposition to the Washington military parade that marks the 250th anniversary of the US Army and coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.

US Marines stand guard outside the Wilshire Federal Building, after they were deployed to Los Angeles as federal immigration sweeps continue, in Los Angeles, California June 13, 2025. — Reuters pic

Both the military parade and domestic use of active duty troops are uncommon for the United States, as was the military detention of a US citizen on American soil. It was also unusual when federal agents forcibly removed and handcuffed a US Senator on Thursday as he interrupted a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump has thrived politically on unconventional tactics.

But Democratic opponents are starting to push back. Fifteen protests are expected in Los Angeles alone, Mayor Karen Bass said, urging people to remain peaceful.

“We are here today because the raids have caused fear and panic,” Bass said, joined by two dozen elected officials to oppose the raids and military presence. “Can the federal government come in and seize power from a state and from a local jurisdiction? How much will the American people put up with?”

About 200 Marines were assigned to protect the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, part of a battalion of 700 Marines sent to support the National Guard, said Army Major General Scott Sherman, who is in command of both the National Guard and Marine forces.

The Marines and National Guard deployed in Los Angeles are assigned to protect federal property and personnel and may temporarily detain people, but they are required to turn them over to civilian law enforcement for any formal arrest.

Marcos Leao, a 27-year-old veteran who was detained by US Marines at the Wilshire Federal Building, poses as federal immigration sweeps continue, in Los Angeles, California June 13, 2025. — Reuters pic

Army veteran detained

Reuters witnessed Marines detain one person at the Wilshire Federal Building. Reuters images showed Marines restraining his hands with zip ties and then handing him over to civilians from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nearly two hours later.

US military confirmed the detention after being presented with Reuters images, in the first known detention by active duty troops.

The detained man, Marcos Leao, 27, an immigrant and a US Army veteran, said after he was released that he was told to get on the ground upon venturing into a restricted area, as he crossed a line of yellow tape to avoid walking around the building.

Leao, who said he is Portuguese and Angolan and became a US citizen through the military, said he complied with all commands and that the Marines apparently mistook him for a protester when he simply had business with the Veterans Administration office inside the building.

“They treated me very fairly,” Leao said, adding that he was told, “Understand, this is a whole stressful situation for everybody, and we all have a job.”

Asked about the incident, the US military’s Northern Command spokesperson said active duty forces “may temporarily detain an individual in specific circumstances,” and that the detention would end when the person is transferred to civilian law enforcement.

DHS referred press queries to the Northern Command.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles demonstrations continued for an eighth straight day, after they were sparked last Friday by a series of immigrations raids.

The demonstrations have been concentrated in the downtown area, and fewer than 1 per cent of those present have caused problems, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Some people have been charged with assaulting a police officer, looting, or damaging property.

There was a “big difference” between legitimate protesters and “people who are coming out to cause problems,” Luna said at a press conference in which law enforcement officers said they welcomed peaceful protests on Saturday but warned they would arrest those who harm others or damage property.

Bass implemented a curfew over one square mile (2.5 square km) of the downtown area, which officials said has been useful for maintaining order.

Bass said there was “no termination date” for the curfew.

“We are hoping that if the cause of the turmoil ends, which is stopping the raids, then I can almost guarantee you the curfew will go away in short order,” Bass said. — Reuters