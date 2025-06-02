PARIS, June 2 — Workers’ rights around the world are “in free fall”, with widespread attempts to hamstring collective bargaining and attacks on trade union representatives, the world’s largest trade union organisation said Monday.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) found a “profound deterioration” in workers’ rights in its annual rights index published on Monday, based on 97 indicators laid out by the United Nations and international treaties.

Workers’ rights, which the report measured in 151 countries, particularly declined in Europe and the Americas — with the worst results for the two regions since the index was launched in 2014.

In total, 87 per cent of countries violated the right to strike and 80 per cent violated the right to collective bargaining, the ITUC said.

“The right to collective bargaining was restricted in 80% of countries (121),” the ITUC said. In France, for example, “nearly four in every 10 collective agreements were imposed unilaterally by employers, without union representation”.

The report also said outlined “persecution” against union leaders.

“In France, more than 1,000 union leaders and members of the Confederation generale du travail (CGT) were facing criminal charges and disciplinary measures for their roles in mass protests against pension reforms,” it said.

Widespread decline

The ITUC gives each country a maximum score of one and a minimum score of five for their respect for workers’ rights, such as the right to strike, demonstrate and participate in negotiations.

Only seven countries — including Germany, Sweden and Norway — were awarded the maximum score, compared to 18 a decade ago. Italy and Argentina saw their scores drop in 2025.

“If this pace of decline continues, in ten years there will be no country left in the world with the highest rating for its respect for workers’ rights,” ITUC head Luc Triangle said in a statement.

In 2025, Europe experienced the sharpest decline of any region in the world over the past 10 years.

The ITUC also said trade unionists or workers were killed in five countries in 2025: South Africa, Cameroon, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru.

And Nigeria joined the list of the 10 worst countries for workers’ rights for the first time.

Only a handful of countries saw an improvement in workers’ rights.

Reforms strengthened trade union rights in Australia, while in Mexico, labour law changes improved access to justice for workers. — AFP