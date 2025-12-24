NANCHANG (China), Dec 24 — Eight people were killed after their vehicle fell into a pond in Pengze County, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Xinhua reported Wednesday, citing local police.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm Tuesday on a rural road in a village, according to the county’s public security bureau.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, was driving the vehicle when it fell into the roadside pond. Eight people aboard the vehicle, including the driver, were killed.

Police officers, firefighters, and medical workers, among others, rushed to the scene after the accident. An investigation is underway. — Bernama-Xinhua