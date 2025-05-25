MELBOURNE, May 25 — A violent brawl involving machetes erupted between rival groups at Northland Shopping Centre in Melbourne's north this afternoon, leaving one person hospitalised and two others — including a 15-year-old boy — under arrest.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), the clash involved around 10 individuals and triggered a full lockdown of the busy shopping centre. Panicked shoppers took cover inside stores as police swiftly descended on the scene.

Victoria Police confirmed they are still working to identify the remaining individuals involved. Superintendent Kelly Lawson said one machete was recovered at the scene and clarified that, despite initial reports, no firearms were involved.

SMH reported that police were called to the shopping centre shortly after 2.30pm following reports of a fight between two opposing groups, some of whom were reportedly armed with knives.

The centre was locked down during the incident and remains closed while investigations are ongoing.

Videos and photos shared on social media captured a man brandishing a large knife and lunging at two others approaching him. Other footage showed police pinning a man to the ground, while shoppers sought shelter inside stores.

Employees near the food court reported seeing two groups clash, with at least two individuals visibly armed with large blades. Inside the shopping centre, staff heard shouting and witnessed people fleeing toward the exits when the fight broke out.

A witness told SMH that people were being knocked over and screaming, “we had to close our doors to protect our customers and ourselves”.