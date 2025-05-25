KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Indonesia has called for stronger regional cooperation to tackle the issue of human trafficking, which continues to affect many citizens across Asean member states, its Foreign Minister Sugiono said today.

He noted that many Asean countries are confronting similar threats posed by human trafficking, and emphasised the need for the region to fully utilise all available platforms to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

“I think many countries experience the same problem,” he told reporters after attending the Asean Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here.

Sugiono also stressed the importance of regional confidence in the Asean Community Vision 2045, which Asean leaders are expected to adopt tomorrow, noting that it includes the APSC Strategic Plan 2045.

Bernama previously reported that the APSC Strategic Plan 2045 will serve as a vital compass for Asean’s political-security cooperation over the next two decades, firmly anchored in the values of peace, resilience and people-centred growth.

Earlier, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that during the 29th APSC Council Meeting – chaired by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan – the foreign ministers of Asean and Timor-Leste exchanged views on recent developments within the Sectoral Bodies under the APSC Pillar and took note of the current implementation rate of the APSC Blueprint 2025, which stands at 99.6 per cent.

“The Blueprint continues to serve as a vital framework for strengthening Asean’s political-security architecture, promoting greater cohesion, and building strategic trust across the region,” the statement read.

The 46th Asean Summit and its related meetings, held under Malaysia’s Asean 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, are expected to address a broad range of pressing regional and international issues, including key political and security matters.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc, following its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements, namely the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit, will also be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama